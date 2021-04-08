SAYRE – The Sayre High School drama department is well into dress rehearsals for Shrek! The Musical — and opening night is just one day away.

There will be one performance on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m., and two performances on Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A few in-person tickets are available for each day. Those interested in attending in person must email Mary Cole at mcole@sayresd.org to check availability and make reservations.

Anyone interested in live streaming a performance at home can purchase streaming tickets at www.showtix4u.com/events/sayresd. Any of the three performances may be chosen to live stream.

For more information about the show, visit www.sayresd.org.

