SHS won't play JV, varsity girls basketball, compete in swimming this year

SAYRE — Extremely low numbers have forced the Sayre Area School District to suspend the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball and boys and girls swimming programs for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school board voted unanimously to “pause” the athletic programs during a virtual meeting on Monday evening.
“I know these are really tough decisions and we’ve really tried to get the numbers up, but we’re in strange times, folks. I know these are hard decisions, but they are also temporary decisions. My goal would be to have both of these teams back next year,” Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick said.
Handrick told the school board before the vote that there were currently only six players on the girls basketball roster, including one player who was just coming off an injury.
When it came to the swimming program, there were only four student-athletes signed up for this season, according to Handrick.
The numbers have steadily declined in the Sayre swimming program. In 2016-17, there were 24 athletes on the team. That dropped to 21 in 2017-18 before dipping to 13 the following year and 12 last season, Handrick told the board.
Girls who are in the ninth grade will be able to compete for the junior high basketball team, according to Handrick.
The school district will also look to provide intramural basketball and swimming programs this year.
The Sayre wrestling team, which currently has eight student-athletes on the roster, was also discussed on Monday evening. However, with the PIAA moving from 14 weight classes to 12, Handrick recommended letting the Sayre squad move forward with the eight wrestlers.
The school board also decided to let the cheerling squad, which currently only has five students signed up, continue for this year. They will be allowed to cheer on both the boys basketball and wrestling teams.
