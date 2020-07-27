Christmas in July comes to Athens

ATHENS BOROUGH — Athens’ usual street fair couldn’t be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but borough buisnesses still brought joy to town with Christmas in July. Even Santa made a stop (in shorts instead of his usual attire).
Snowballs — some with Santa as their target — and Christmas carols were the order of the day in the event that was held at noon and hosted by Valley Snow Co.
Becky Clark, the owner of Valley Snow Co., said since Christmas in July (July 25) fell on a Saturday this year, it was a perfect time to offer a little lighthearted happiness to area residents.
“Since we specialize in snowballs I said let’s do a snowball fight, something different, something fun, something cool for the kids to do, so we just came up with the idea and ran with it,” she explained.
“I think it brightens their spirit because obviously everything with COVID and right now there’s not much going on this summer,” she added. “They’re not able to do much and, even with masks, I feel like they can have a good time.”
Many other local businesses were hosting events Saturday as well, including Kreative Kreations by Lowery’s with free hotdogs, Rise and Shine Community Center with craft making and candy canes giveaways, and numerous others who held sidewalk sales.
“We kind of just come together ... I think it’s better to work as a team as a group to kind of bring more people down here this summer,” Clark commented.
Santa was available for photos before and after the snowball fight and participants were treated to free Snowballs at Valley Snow Co. following the event.
Clark stated that she and the rest of the Athens Business Association are looking forward to many more community events throughout the rest of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.