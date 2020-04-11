Bluestone Brewing Company in South Waverly is known for whipping up creative entrees and appetizers — and of course brewing craft beers.
While the brewpub is still operating — as takeout and delivery only — through the coronavirus pandemic, the owners at Bluestone have also switched gears to help healthcare workers in the community.
Guthrie called on the owners of Bluestone to whip up a new liquid during this crisis — hand sanitizer.
After Guthrie bought and delivered the supplies to the South Waverly brewery, Brady Liechty and his staff began making their newest concoction.
“We just blended it together and then bottled everything. It’s a process that we can do with our equipment,” Liechty said.
For Liechty and the Bluestone crew, it was important to help out Guthrie during this difficult time as, like most people in the Valley, the staff at Bluestone are friends with plenty of healthcare workers in the area.
“It’s friends, it’s neighbors, it’s family, it’s co-workers, it’s employees, it’s employees’ significant others who work for Guthrie — I mean they are the biggest employer in the area. We know a lot of people in the area and if we can help them out, that’s what we’re all about,” said Liechty.
Guthrie has requested about 100 gallons of hand sanitizer from Bluestone, who has made around 20 gallons so far.
“The only negative side of (making sanitizer) was the supply side as far as bottles and the ingredients. You just have to wait — you know, wait for hydrogen peroxide and wait for the bottles,” Liechty said. “To date, we’ve probably done 20 gallons of that only because of the supply chain and waiting for different supplies to get in.”
The hand sanitizer coming out of Bluestone’s tanks is made in accordance with the World Health Organization guidelines, according to Liechty.
“We got our formula from Guthrie, from their head pharmacist Mike Gum, who took it from the World Health Organization’s formula that they recommended,” he said.
The response from Guthrie and the healthcare workers in the area has been positive.
“We’ve had nurses, we’ve had an ER physician come in last night thanking us. They are very supportive and very appreciative of what we are doing,” Liechty said.
Liechty said the brewery will be working hard to finish the 100 gallons and if more is needed, they are happy to keep helping.
“We want to keep servicing the community, absolutely, as long as we can keep getting the supplies,” he said.
Like all local restaurants, business is a little different for Bluestone right now with only takeout and delivery allowed under the stay-at-home order from the governor’s office. But Liechty has been encouraged by the support from the community over the last few weeks.
“The local community has been very supportive. The silver lining in the whole negative world of what we’re living in is we’ve had a lot more local business than we ever have. Predominantly we’ve always been at least 60 to 70 percent out of town business, but now in the last three to four weeks it’s been all local business,” Liechty said.
Bluestone Brewery, located at 18 Pitney Street, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for pickup and delivery — which includes some “country curbside delivery” to places like East Smithfield, Ridgebury and Ulster.
