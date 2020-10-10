ACS opening
Ellen Feldman is joined by supporters and community servants to cut the ribbon to officially open the new kennel and clinic at Animal Care Sanctuary during a ceremony held on Friday.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

EAST SMITHFIELD — The Animal Care Sanctuary officially opened its brand new Kennel and Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

Plans for the new $1.77 million facility had been in the works for 10 years, and have finally come to fruition.

The clinic at ACS had previously been operating out of a small trailer, but will now have plenty of space, including multiple operating rooms.

The new kennel facility was designed with the animals’ comfort in mind.

For example, canine runs will be separated by concrete walls instead of fencing, which will better separate dogs and reduce noise, resulting in less stress on the dogs.

“I am just thrilled about today,” said Ellen Feldman, President of the Board of Directors of ACS. “I’m so proud of everyone. I’m proud of our community, I’m proud of our state and I’m proud of the support we get from all over the country.”

“We hope that ACS symbolizes the goodness in people,” she added.

As of Friday morning, ACS had found homes for 1,000 animals so far in 2020.

