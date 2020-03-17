SPENCER — The Spencer Town Board meeting began with bridge work updates on Tuesday evening.
Box culverts for Railroad Avenue are scheduled to be placed in April. The railroad will be shut down during April for the purposes of maintenance of the tracks and the construction.
The town was scheduled to receive bids for work on Hulbert Hollow Road on Thursday. However, the box culvert that is projected to be constructed will extend into private property. Easements are required for the planned construction.
Letters requesting these have been sent to the landowners, but not all have been returned. If easements are not obtained, a new plan for a smaller bridge will need to be considered.
A meeting with two town board members, two village board members, and people from LaBerge Group had discussed possibilities involved with the dissolution of the Village of Spencer.
Town Deputy Supervisor Raymond Bunce Jr., who was present at that meeting, reported that the meeting went well and that useful information for reports which will be presented to the village was obtained. These reports will include comparisons of current tax rates and possible tax rates with the dissolution. A vote to continue with a plan to dissolve the village will be held on March 30 in the Village of Spencer.
Town historian Charlotte Rosvold notified the town board that she is resigning. She hopes to work to preserve the history of the Town of Spencer as a volunteer in the future, but she does not have the time to work as the town historian currently. The board accepted her resignation with regrets. The town board is now looking to fill the spot of town historian.
Town Supervisor Allen Fulkerson brought up the topic of the town’s health insurance coverage for its employees. Changes last year in health insurance through a consortium lowered the town’s expenditure on health insurance and changed all coverage to single coverage instead of family coverage.
Allen Fulkerson would like the board to consider changing the town’s plan again to offer family coverage instead of just single coverage. He is concerned that only offering single coverage will deter possible hires in the future. The board agreed to look at the possibilities and consider that option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.