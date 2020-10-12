Bradley Dairy Farm in Athens was recently recognized as an honorable mention winner in the Community Outreach category in the Dairying for Tomorrow awards by American Dairy Association North East.
The awards are designed to recognize dairy farms throughout the Northeast that have taken their level of care and commitment one step further into the future of dairy farming..
A few reasons Bradley Dairy Farm was recognized for their community outreach efforts include taking calves to public settings such as schools and libraries for meet and greets and hosting visitors for on-farm tours.
Over the past three years, dairy farmer Mark Bradley has expanded his classroom presentations from just two classes to 60, reaching approximately 1,000 people.
He has also written a children’s book that he is working on getting published.
In honor of the award, Bradley Dairy Farm will be making a $500 donation to Tioga Elementary School (N.Y.) to provide equipment to keep dairy products fresh for transport during current hybrid learning models, ensuring that more students receive access to healthy, nourishing meals.
