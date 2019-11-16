TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners announced the recipients, including a number of Valley organizations, of $117,830 in room tax grants during their meeting on Thursday.
Specifically, eight agencies with ties to the Valley out of a total of 24 throughout the county will collect a portion of the 2019-2020 room tax grants, which has increased from last year’s total of approximately $102,000.
Those organizations are:
• Bradford County Regional Arts Council — $9,000
• Sayre Historical Society — $11,500
• Arts4All — $7,000
• The Valley Chorus — $1,000
• Borough of Sayre — $2,000
• Endless Mountains Heritage Region — $3,200
• Animal Care Sanctuary — $1,000
• Sayre Public Library — $1,500.
The room tax grants are funded by the county’s hotel room tax, of which 30 percent goes into the program, which is operated by the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
“It’s great that we can award this money back to these organizations that certainly work so hard at having activities and events, and preserving our history and our heritage,” agency executive director Robyn Chamberlain said.
