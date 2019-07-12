TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday approved the creation of a new position that will consolidate two open positions within the county courthouse.
Specifically, the commissioners voted to create the position of “office manager prothonotary courts” which merges positions in the prothonotary’s office and collections office.
“We got the office heads together and we decided that if we create this position, it could provide coverage for an existing empty position without any increase in staffing or personnel,” Commissioner Ed Bustin said. “It’s kind of like job-sharing where it will split the duties of existing staff.”
“There’s another rationale to that in that collections always works very closely with the courts,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said. “Issues regarding collections, fees, fines — things of that nature. So they’re putting that more under the auspices of the prothonotary. Even though our fiscal department will still oversee it, it’ll be part of the prothonotary’s office.”
“It’s just about increasing efficiencies within the departments,” Bustin said.
“With a projected savings of about $40,000,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added.
The new position will go into effect on July 21.
