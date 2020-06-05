TOWANDA — Guthrie Hospice provides physical, emotional, spiritual, and social support to those individuals with a terminal diagnosis so that they may live their lives to the fullest. This requires dedicated professionals and compassionate volunteers to work with the patient, family, and caregivers to meet the needs of the patient and improve quality of life.
Guthrie Hospice is seeking new volunteers for daytime and evening hours to provide support to patients and their families during this very challenging time in their lives. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age (parental consent required) and have a valid driver’s license.
Volunteer duties include visiting with patients in their homes; reading or other activities the patient enjoys; light housekeeping; and meal prep.
Respite/caregiver relief so caregivers can get out to appointments or run errands
Volunteer training sessions will take place on Aug. 13, Aug. 20, Aug. 27, and Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Guthrie Hospice office in Towanda. All sessions must be completed. For more information and to register, please call the Guthrie Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, Christy McDermott, at 570-265-8615.
