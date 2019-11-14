ATHENS — The Athens School Board met at Harlan Rowe Middle School on Tuesday night, and board members and school officials would hear about how that school’s staff is trying to create a positive environment.
Harlan Rowe’s Buoyant Force Committee gave a presentation to the board and one teacher said that the goal of the group is “to promote a positive culture here at Rowe.”
Learning support teacher Matt Wayman explained the origin of the club, which currently has around 11 members.
“It kind of started from a conversation I was having with some of my fellow teachers about the climate here at Rowe and how different our middle school experiences were compared to some of the students that we were teaching. We decided we wanted to change some things, and improve relations with the kids and make memories with the kids,” said Wayman.
“We decided to get together, and we got permission to start planning some pep rallies and stuff like that to just support some things that we were doing (to instill) school pride,” he added.
The group has started to hold pep rallies in recent year as well as bringing students together through events like door decorating and a school-wide rock, paper, scissors competition.
“They talk about it for weeks. It’s a phenomenal experience,” one teacher said.
Each year, the committee comes up with a theme for the school year. The current theme is “be the wave of change,” according to Wayman.
The group has been planning events for this year, including pep rallies, door decorating, a science fair and a lip-sync battle. Wayman also said the committee is trying to find ways for students to become more involved in planning and production of pep rallies.
“The goal of the committee is to try to improve student outcomes by increasing engagement and just having them see their teachers in a different light,” said Wayman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.