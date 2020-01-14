ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council is moving forward with a pair of purchases following action taken at Monday’s monthly meeting.
The council approved the purchase of a 2019 Curbtender Street Sweeper for $132,000. The new piece of equipment, which will be used to clean the borough’s streets, is replacing a 2002 Pelican Street Sweeper.
The borough will be putting the old street sweeper up for sale. The council set the minimum bid price at $20,000.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council officially moved forward with the purchase of a new fire engine.
Back in August, the council approved the borough’s fire department to look for a truck with a value of up to $450,000.
The new engine will be replacing a 1992 truck that the department is currently using.
Back in August, a representative from the fire department told the council that the truck would be paid off in 15 years with payments of $30,000 per year.
“It will be ordered in the next few weeks,” said Athens Borough Council President Bill Cotton, who added the truck will be “built in Pennsylvania by Pennsylvanians.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.