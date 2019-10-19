SAYRE — State Sen. Gene Yaw and State Rep. Tina Pickett announced on Friday that several schools in the region have been awarded funds from the Safe Schools Targeted Grants.
One of the schools receiving funds is the Sayre Area School District, which will receive $18,954.74 from the grant. Other school districts on the list are Northeast Bradford ($34,300) and Wyalusing ($44,999.80).
“No parent, teacher or student should have to worry if they are going to get home safely from school each day,” Yaw said. “Protecting our schools is paramount, and that is why I was happy to support the school safety program, which was established last year by the legislature.”
Pickett echoed that sentiment.
“The safety of our children in the classroom is one of the Legislature’s top priorities,” said Pickett. “These grants will help to ensure that schools are providing a secure learning environment for students, as well as the faculty and staff.”
The Safe Schools Targeted Grants are intended to prevent and reduce violent incidents in schools, to purchase safety and security-related equipment and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource officers.
“School resource officer (SRO) grants fund programs which address school violence by establishing or enhancing school security, including costs associated with the training and compensation of SROs,” a press release from Pickett’s office said.
Equipment grants can be used to purchase security-related equipment including student, staff and visitor identification systems; metal detectors; protective lighting; surveillance equipment; special emergency communications equipment; electronic locksets; deadbolts and theft control devices; and training in the use of the security-related technology.
The Safe Schools Targeted Grant Program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and funded by the General Assembly in the 2019-20 state budget. A total of $7.2 million in grant funding was awarded to schools statewide.
In total, schools from Bradford, Lycoming and Susquehanna counties — which cover Yaw’s senate district — will receive $244,806.
