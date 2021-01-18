WEST BURLINGTON — The Bradford County Correctional Facility had to perform mass testing last month after two inmates heading to a rehabilitation facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to Warden Donald Stewart.
When the results came back on Christmas Eve, Stewart said 23 inmates and four employees were found to be positive.
While providing his update to the Bradford County Prison Board Thursday, Stewart added that most of those who were affected are no longer positive.
“On Monday of this week, we mass tested again and we now have only one inmate who is positive out of all of that and no staff positive,” he said.
Two prison units that had all of the positive cases — one male and one female — remain in quarantine until 14 days have passed from the recovery of the last positive inmate, according to Stewart.
Of those who had tested positive, Stewart said there were a few who exhibited minor symptoms, but no one required outside medical care.
At the time of last month’s Prison Board meeting on Dec. 10, around 20 inmates were in quarantine due to contact with a male inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 the Monday before.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.