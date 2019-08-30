ATHENS — The sixth annual Barrels and Bikinis event is scheduled for October 12 — and this year the proceeds will benefit two Valley children battling life-threatening diseases.

Five-year-old Ariah Cook has been diagnosed with stage three acute lymphoblastic leukemia and eight-year-old Seeley Carlin has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor.

Cook is currently waiting potential treatment in Pittsburgh, having exhausted all treatment options available in Danville.

Carlin is undergoing a second round of chemotherapy in Danville, following an unsuccessful first round.

The Oct. 12 event will take place at Rockin’ N Stables, located at 3323 Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens.

According to event co-organizer Nancy Nicholas, there will be a multi-age group horse show starting at 11 a.m., which will feature barrel racing, dash-for-cash, keyhole, poles and a fun event. The arena will open at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the event will have food, face painting, a Chinese auction, 50-50 raffle, pony rides and an area for kids to practice roping.

“We are still looking for auction items and are asking businesses to donate $100 in exchange for putting a banner in the (horse) arena,” Nichols explained. “That money will go toward the horseback riders because they run for money.”

“We strongly encourage people to attend,” she added.

The 32-stall horse boarding farm has been owned and operated by Monte and Nancy Nicholas for six years and with two riding arenas offer lessons for kids and a family fun show every month.

For more information about the event, see the Rockin’ N Stables Facebook page or contact Nancy at (570) 250-1038.

