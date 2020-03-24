Jason Marshall, 52, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, plus court costs for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Marshall following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wilmot Township on Sept. 8, 2019 and Oct. 25, 2019.
Joseph Eckert, 37, of North Wales, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 166 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Michael Northrup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Eckert for the offense occurring on Aug. 5, 2019.
Dakota Seth Baillie, 25, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two years to 12 years, (aggregate), fines of $500.00, plus court costs. Baillie’s sentenced are also consecutive to his other sentences. Baillie offenses are Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Aggravated Assault, a felony of the second degree, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, a felony of the third degree. Officer Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Baillie for the offenses occurring on Dec. 23, 2019, in Canton Township and Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Baillie following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Township on Sept. 4, 2018.
Jacob Dean Ayers, 23, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 15 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of three years, (consecutive), plus court costs, for the offense of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, a felony of the first degree. Ayers will register as a sex offender for a lifetime. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ayres following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 19, 2019.
Matthew Corwin, 28, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five years to 14 years, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, restitution of $1,300.00, for the offenses of Delivery of Fentanyl, a felony offense, and Delivery of Methamphetamine, a felony offense. The members of the Bradford County Drug Task Force/Athens Township Police Department, and the Attorney General’s Office arrested Corwin for the offenses occurring on May 24, 2019.
Laurence Raymond, 64, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years, plus court costs, for the offense of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Jordan Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raymond following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township in February 2019.
Tonya Roupp, 42, Elmira, New York, incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 15 months, fines of $1,000.00, restitution of $3,049.72, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the third degree. Roupp had been sentenced to Probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Sergeant Joshua Thompson of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roupp following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on April 22, 2017.
