PINE CITY — Chemung County may join the ranks of counties throughout the country that have taken a formal stand against gun control laws.
An informational meeting was recently held at the Webbs Mills Volunteer Fire Hall, where roughly 200 residents came to hear details on the subject from civil rights advocate Steve Felano of 2ANYS.
Instead of taking the blanket sanctuary ordinance from organizations like Gun Owners of America, which could leave a county vulnerable to legal retaliation from the state, Felano suggested that counties incorporate the same constitutionally upheld clauses used by the New York State Attorney General in the Green Light lawsuit against the federal government to stop access to state DMV records for illegal immigrants.
Felano said there’s a need to cite the 10th amendment, the anti-commandeering rule, which says the federal government cannot commandeer state and local law enforcement to enforce federal law.
He noted that it was under the same clause that the state of Missouri recently passed legislation saying that they would not enforce any federal gun control laws.
Essentially, the argumentative framework is that “(when) a government is above ours in hierarchy, and extracts compulsory taxes from us and uses them to act as a cudgel against us to tell us what to do all the time, we do not have to offer up our own law enforcement and county resources to enforce state laws,” Felano explained.
“No part of the ordinance should be construed as a preemption of state law — either an overruling or supersession of state law — it’s simply an opt out,” he continued. “What you’re hearing from (2A sanctuary critics) is that this is a preemption of state law. We’re not preempting law; we’re just saying the county isn’t going to participate in a gun control scheme.”
“If you want to send in the state police, you absolutely can and that’s important for everyone to understand,” Felano said. “I think we all know the state police don’t have the resources and manpower to do that — it’s not going to happen.”
“You want to lead (the ordinance) with the Green Light lawsuit background as the legal foundation,” he continued. “We want to insert those components into the ordinance to say we agree with the arguments you made against the feds.”
“So, we’re saying that if New York State can say to the feds that we don’t agree to enforce your laws and (will) lock you out of the DMV system, the county can say the same thing (to the state about gun control laws),” he said. “The state is 100 percent within their rights to do that.”
If the state were to sue the county for the ordinances, it would occur at the same time that the state’s litigation against the federal government is happening; therefore, Felano pointed out that it immediately removes the incentive for the state to sue the county, as that would effectively require the state to say that the county’s 10th amendment argument is moot — the same case the state has made against the federal government.
“They’re going to have to make a choice,” he said. “You can’t have both, (and) a federal court is going to see that.”
Felano said 2ANYS would lead the litigation in the event suits are filed, as they have with a handful of other successful, high-profile second amendment suits — one of which is pending a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court this spring.
In terms of strengthening the protection of the second amendment, Felano pointed out that sometime in the future, gun control laws could potentially take effect from executive order from the president’s office.
Therefore, any state law which states that no legislation can be passed that is more restrictive than federal laws is not a long-term security.
Instead, Felano argued that the strongest effort is the preservation of local and state governments’ rights to “opt-out” of various enforcement mechanisms against a higher governmental authority.
“Frankly, I think this (second amendment sanctuary ordinance) is the beginning of localities taking back the rights that they’ve lost, and is, in essence, a check against the tyranny of the majority in New York State,” he said.
Felano said it is critical to push back against unwanted and unconstitutional infringements on personal freedoms.
“If you don’t cut this stuff down where it breeds, like New York and California, it’s going to spread. It’s a tumor; it’s a cancer and it’s going to grow all across the country,” he said to a room full of applause. “It’s going to continue until we’re like the USSR or the UK where they’re trying to ban knives.”
“It’s just ridiculous,” he added.
In speaking with sheriffs throughout the state, Felano said that some have been reluctant to embrace the ordinance.
In particular, some have made the case that if officers choose not to enforce gun control laws, then other laws could then also be ignored — like murder or rape.
“That’s not true,” Felano explained. “What we’re talking about is non-enforcement of a law that’s clearly unconstitutional. It’s the second amendment of the constitution. There’s no constitutional right to rape, murder or any of that.”
He noted that some officers are on the cusp of retirement and don’t want to rock the boat or potentially lose their pension but added that “at some point in time, a stand needs to be taken for the heritage principals of the people of the state.”
“County law enforcement and local law enforcement has the largest volume of officers in the whole state,” he said. “If you can get them on board with this, you might as not well have the (gun control law), which is why we have this ordinance.”
“We know we can’t repeal the (SAFE Act),” Felano continued. “You’re never going to get legislative relief. Albany is never going to repeal this voluntarily.”
Felano also noted that 2ANYS recently announced a statewide lawsuit against the state’s pistol permit protocol.
“It’s unconstitutional for numerous reasons,” Felano said. “Primarily, because it relies on the subjective judgment of a single invidual, who for whatever reason can seek to deny your permit or revoke your permit at any time.”
“These things are unconstitutional, he continued. “We don’t treat any other civil right under the Bill of Rights that way. There’s no permitting system for the first amendment, or the fourth amendment, or the 14th amendment.”
“We don’t like to ask for permission for things that are in the blank ink of the constitution,” he said.
