Possession
Lucas Shane Worthington, 26, of Athens, was charged with the misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three different misdemeanor DUI charges, and the summary violations of driving without a license, disregard traffic lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 15, they responded to a single vehicle crash into a tree along a straight section of North Rome Road in Rome Township.
Worthington, who had a learner’s permit, initially told police he swerved to miss a deer when he lost control of the vehicle, but later said he didn’t know if he fell asleep or swerved. Police could find no skid marks in the roadway. Police added that Worthington admitted to smoking medical marijuana the night before and relapsed on methamphetamine two days prior. Troopers found a multi-colored smoking device with the burned marijuana residue inside the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Possession
Ryan Wallace Bozman, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered (two counts) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 30, a trooper pulled over a white Oldsmobile Bravade on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township. Bozman, a passenger in the vehicle, was found in possession of hypodermic needles, five marked white glassine baggies, an unmarked white glassine baggie, two marked blue glassine baggies, two orange Ziploc baggies with suspected methamphetamine, and two oxycodone pills.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Possession
Roy Allen Hunsinger, 41, of Wysox, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary allow illegal use of plate/card, summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, and summary display known fictitious/stolen/issued for inspection.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 13, a trooper observed a maroon Pontiac Grand Am stop suspiciously on Route 6 while it was heading west near Coolbaugh Road and back into a long driveway parallel to where the police cruiser was parked. Police discovered that the vehicle had the wrong tag on it, a fraudulent inspection sticker, and Hunsinger’s license was suspended. A search of a bag belonging to Hunsinger revealed a smoking device with residue, two broken glass smoking devices with residue, and two clear plastic tubes with residue. A cut plastic straw with residue was also found in the vehicle behind the shifter.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
