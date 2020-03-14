SAYRE — With Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement of all Pennsylvania schools closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, one major question continued to be asked on social media — will students still be provided meals during that time period?
The short answer seems to be yes.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab-and-go, during this closure. We will also work with schools to assist them with those plans,” Wolf said Friday.
Both Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said they were working on plans to make that happen.
“We are working on a plan. The administration is coming together tomorrow morning with the food director, Alice Bennett, so we will have a plan and we will get that message out to families as soon as that plan is put together,” Daloisio said.
Daloisio said the school district would be communicating with families over the weekend and food will be available for students who need it.
“(We will have a plan) before the end of the weekend so that families know what is happening and the location of where we might have a grab-and-go,” she said. “I know we have the capability to do that, we just have to finalize the plan and get it out to the families. There will be messages that will come out on our Facebook, our webpage and our Skylert to keep families informed.”
Stage said he is working with the state as well as community organizations and businesses to make sure Athens students are taken care of during the unexpected two-week break.
“We have offers from our community — some of our community members, organizations and businesses (have offered) to prepare lunches for our students who may need it. We’re going to reach out to them and see what we can do,” he said. “In the meantime, we’re going to continue to seek guidance from the state’s nutrition and food services department and the national school lunch program. If we are eligible to do that, we will run at least a lunch program, either out our back door like a drive-thru service or deliver them to locations within our communities so that students can come and get them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.