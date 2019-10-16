ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council announced the upcoming leaf collection schedule during Monday’s monthly meeting.
Homes in the first and fourth wards will have the opportunity to have their leaves collected from Nov. 4 through Nov. 8 and Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
The homes in the second and third wards can get their leaves collected from Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
All leaves must be raked to the curb line. If there is no area between the curb and sidewalk, place the leaves as close to the sidewalk as possible, councilman Bob Williams said at Monday’s meeting.
According to the borough council, residents should not place leaves in the street. Violators will be subject to a fine. Do not place sticks, brush or garbage in the leaf pile. If there are any sticks, brush or garbage in the pile, it will not be picked up.
“The borough understands that the leaves may not have fallen at your time of scheduled collection. Once your leaves fall, please place them along the sidewalk as directed and contact the borough office at 570-888-2319. The Public Works Department will pick them up as soon as possible,” the council said Monday.
In other news:
- The Police Chief’s September report was released on Monday. The borough police department responded to 110 calls with one felony arrest, three misdemeanor arrests, one non-traffic arrest, one traffic citation, 19 traffic reports, one parking warning and one parking ticket issued.
- Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp announced the Trick or Treat Night in the borough will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Roupp also told the council about the upcoming Halloween Parade that will be held in Waverly on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The theme is “Disney Halloween.”
