HARRISBURG — State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) announced Monday that she has been reappointed to serve as majority chair of the House Insurance Committee for the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
In addition, she was again appointed to the Consumer Affairs and Rules committees. Pickett was sworn into office for another term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Jan. 5.
The chairmanship appointment was announced by Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster).
The Insurance Committee helps to oversee the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and ensure any legislation pertaining to insurance matters under consideration in the House is studied with extreme care, especially regarding its potential impact on consumers.
“I am grateful to Speaker Cutler for entrusting me once again to lead the Insurance Committee in the new session,” said Pickett. “In a sense, we are legislative ‘watchdogs’ who work on advancing insurance-related policy that treats consumers with fairness and honesty.”
The Consumer Affairs Committee handles legislation involving public utilities, including water, gas, electric, and telecommunications. The committee interacts with the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Public Utility Commission, Office of Consumer Advocate and the Office of Small Business Advocate and addresses legislative remedies to matters involving landlord and tenant rights, unfair trade practices and various consumer complaints and scams.
The Rules Committee is reserved for House leaders and senior members who work together to oversee the legislative process. It is also charged with reviewing legislation that returns to the House after being amended by the Senate.
All bills are assigned to a standing committee to undergo review. Committees may hold hearings on legislation, consider amendments to pending bills and report them to the full House for a vote.
Pickett was also appointed to the Committee on Committees, which helps to organize the committee structure in the House.
