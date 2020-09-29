SPENCER — The open floor beginning the Town of Spencer’s Board Meeting earlier this month addressed the town’s outdated website.
Suggestions for a new website were offered by Sander van Dijk who has experience with programs and websites. He offered options to the board for a better website that could be more easily updated, read and accessed. Additionally, the new website could be maintained for less than the current website’s fee of $1,250 per year.
The board approved Silverline Construction for a contract to repair Hulbert Hollow Road, and they plan to discuss adding Hart Road repairs to Silverline’s work depending on Silverline’s availability. Work on Hulbert Hollow Road will be paid for using bonds, but if Hart Road is also able to be repaired, the board plans to pay using proceeds and CHIPS money.
In the meantime, Tompkins Street and Railroad Avenue are almost completed but are waiting on the arrival of guardrails.
A public hearing about passing a local law to override the tax cap will take place at next month’s meeting. Each year, overriding the tax cap ensures that the town will not be penalized by the state in case of document misinterpretation.
With the passing of Barney Smith, the position of Highway Superintendent is vacant and up for election. The board is considering reevaluating the position’s pay and responsibilities before the position is filled. This topic will be considered in the coming meetings regarding next year’s budget.
Supervisor Allen Fulkerson mentioned that the tax revenue from this year looks like it may be more than last year’s revenue despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that their area was not affected as much as other areas, and although the full year’s schedule of sales tax is not out yet, the last two quarters have been on track for predicted revenues.
The tentative budget announced toward the end of this month’s meeting is based on last year’s tax revenues. More information coming in the future regarding taxes and expenses such as insurances will help the board members’ discussions as they form next year’s budget.
