BARTON — Tension escalated at this week’s Barton Town Board meeting as residents railed against the board for continued inaction on railroad crossing safety concerns, which spilled over into an elderly female resident showing the board her middle finger and proclaiming she didn’t like them.
The most recent update on the multi-year endeavor is that the state’s lead individual on the project is new, and there’s discussion regarding a permanent right-of-way for the proposed emergency route.
Town Supervisor Leon “Dick” Cary said there’s an ongoing negotiation with the railroad, and that the whole thing is “not dead in the water.”
One resident expressed concern that school students are being picked up and dropped off on his property because the busses cannot get over the tracks.
“I don’t want to the big bad guy that chases all the school kids off my property, but by the same token — at the transfer station, we call it — it’s really busy with big trucks,” he explained. “I’m always concerned about the liability just like you people are — every time we talk about something we talk about the liability. The school buses can’t get over to where the kids live.”
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again,” he continued. “This is a very unsafe situation with these railroad crossings. I know it’s fine with you folks to keep kicking the can down the road. That’s what you guys want to do and that’s the way you want to govern, but I don’t think that’s the right thing to do — something needs to be done.”
“It is a concern for us as we go forward,” said Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles. “We have 11 children on that side of the tracks. I’m not even done with my second year (as superintendent) yet, but it is something that I’m running into with where these kids are getting picked up and dropped off.”
Cary said there must be some way to get the kids across the tracks, but Knolles replied that the district’s vans could, however, they’re tied up transporting other children.
Highway Superintendent Chris Spaulding said neither one of the crossings is safe — “no way.”
“I know there’s nine kids that get on at the other crossing and they stand in the middle of the tracks. If they think they could hear a train coming, they can’t,” said Spaulding.
“It’s not a good situation,” Knolles said.
Another resident said he didn’t know what the big deal is when it comes to getting the crossings done, because it’s no big expense for the town.
“My boss does three or four crossings a day, so I don’t see why the town couldn’t get one done in four days,” he said. “This kicking the can down the road is (expletive).”
“You already own the land the crossing would be on, you already own the gravel, the railroad is going to take care of the crossing arms and that stuff,” he continued. “You really have no reason to not have it done.”
“I think the attorney should be at these meetings,” said a female resident. “We should be able to ask her questions, and she should be here for that.”
Cary replied that he wasn’t covering for the attorney, but that the last two meetings were moved from their original date, and that the attorney had another municipal meeting conflict.
“There’s tremendous liability — especially now — and lots of questions coming from us as well as the board, that the attorney could be answering,” another resident said. “I understand it’s not a big deal that she’s not here because she’s paid per diem ... we’re saving pennies tripping over dollars.”
“If she can’t be here, we should have an attorney that’s going to pledge to be here,” he continued. “Part of the issue with the railroad is that the attorney is not here, so it’s another month, so she’s not put on the hot box as far as what she’s doing.”
He went on to say that residents should have reports on old business and what status updates may exist as it pertains to certain items.
“Especially when it’s something this serious in nature, where someone’s going to get killed, we should hear about this,” he said, referencing the railroad situation. “I’m not giving you a hard time, Dick — it’s the whole board. The community is asking for more information and more transparency.”
“I absolutely can speak for the audience here that we would feel better knowing that something that has had action taken on, or is being followed up on, and being reported to us so we know what’s going on,” he continued.
He noted that the attorney expense is certainly justified in comparison to the liability of having someone killed on the railroad tracks “for lack of action on that railroad crossing.”
Board member Don Foster said the board stays in contact with the attorney via phone.
Cary said he thought they were moving along pretty well on it, but then snags were hit regarding the safety of the access road.
“It wasn’t a safety issue — it was a town board issue,” said Spaulding. “The railroad has been more than forthcoming with these crossings. Somebody else can kick a can wherever, but it was all in place to be done until the board stopped it. That’s the way it is.”
Foster noted that in a meeting with the state, it was said that the department of transportation “needs a more secure plan from the front office before they proceed.”
The board approved the go-ahead two months ago, Foster said.
“We went right back to the original plan, and the state was all right with it,” Foster said.
“No, you went backwards to a gated safety (access road),” said Spaulding. “It was in the minutes, it was in the thing from the state from the law. The lady was here.”
“I would like to see something other than a monthly meeting where we sit here and go back and forth, saying ‘oh I didn’t vote that down’ — I’m saying yes you did,” the original resident said. “I’d rather see some kind of workshop element where people can sit down and discuss.”
“Have you ever seen an emergency access road with a lock on it?” the resident continued. “Has anybody ever seen one? You needed an open ingress and egress, so if there’s someone on the other side of the tracks and there’s a train blocking the crossing, a policeman can get over there.”
The resident noted that the town owns property giving access to a railroad underpass.
“This has gone on forever,” he said. “You people want to count that town barn as sacred, and you want to say ‘that’s ours’ when in fact, it belongs to the people of the town. You people act like that’s your property and you don’t want anybody crossing it.”
“You can sit here and look in your book and get all red in the face and say ‘oh no, we were all for it.’ It’s nonsense,” he continued. “When you guys sit here and talk about an emergency exit, a lot of townships in our situation would be very blessed to have the township property where the railroad wants to put the crossing.”
Continuing, he said, “the emergency exit that you call it, it’s owned by the township. You’ve got an ingress and egress for what we’re trying to do and you’re so stubborn and set in your ways. You don’t want to do anything, and I’ll tell you I’m going to keep coming back here every month.”
“If you want to keep tossing the ball back and forth, then I guess that’s what we’re going to have to do, because that’s the business you’re in,” the resident continued. “You guys are in the business to make this township work, and you all want to sit there and say we aren’t going to spend any money and you’re sure they took horses and buggies over them. Yeah, I’m sure they did, but we can’t get school buses across them.”
“If you want to sit there and think I’m a jerk, then that’s fine,” he continued. “If I ran my business the way you guys run this township, I wouldn’t have a business. That’s just the way I feel.”
Foster pointed out that NYSDOT is the lead agency on the project, to which Spaulding said “no, the town stopped it.”
Discussion was had regarding the safety of the intersection near the highway garage, which Spalding said could be easily fixed with stop signs from each direction.
Foster said he never heard such a thing, to which Spalding said “Yes, you have; it’s in the minutes. Look it up!”
Cary eventually called to wrap up the discussion.
“There’s certainly a difference of opinions,” said Dick. “We have people working at it, and hopefully, we can come to a solution.”
Cary added that a group work session would be set up so that the railroad crossing issue could move forward.
