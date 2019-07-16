SAYRE — The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Nursing Department honored three employees with Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards for their excellence in nursing practice, leadership and support.
Stephanie Chapman, RN was awarded for excellence in nursing care. Kelly Coldiron, MSN, RN, CCRN was awarded for excellence in nursing leadership. Allison Brookhart, Technician was awarded for excellence in nursing support.
At this event, a total of over $30,000 in scholarships was awarded to 17 registered nurses pursuing their formal education, requesting funding for specialty certification preparation or attending a professional conference.
