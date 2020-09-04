First Citizens donates to Sayre Public Library

SAYRE — First Citizens Community Bank’s Valley branches recently donated to Sayre Public Library’s 2020 Fund Drive.
Joy Wandell-Darrow presented a check for $300 to Sayre Public Library Board of Trustees President Henry Farley and Library Director Heather Manchester.
“We are so appreciative of the support of our community residents and businesses in these challenging times,” said Manchester. “Donations to the Fund Drive will be used to keep our collection updated with current materials, to allow community access to computers and other technology, and to provide lifelong learning programs.”
Sayre Public Library’s annual Fund Drive is all the more important this year, as the library’s annual Night at the Library fundraiser, held each spring, was forced to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the library was closed to the public for three months, services continued through the ability for patrons to check out electronic books and audiobooks, to access online databases and resources, and when the library received clearance from the state, to obtain physical materials through a pick-up and delivery system.
The Sayre Public Library is currently open to the public for browsing and computer access from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with additional evening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
First Citizens Community Bank is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. They currently operate 30 offices throughout Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Union, Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill and Berks counties in Pennsylvania, Allegany County, New York, and New Castle and Kent Counties in Delaware. First Citizens Valley branches are located on Lockhart Street and Elmira Street.
