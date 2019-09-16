WAVERLY — After continuous discussions regarding the parking situations on various streets in Waverly, Mayor Patrick Ayres put forward a list of recommendations for extensive parking changes throughout the village.
He advised that the list was preliminary, but gave officials are starting point. Ayres added that emergency officials will also be meeting regarding the parking issues, as some streets are so narrow that parking can inhibit an emergency vehicle’s ability to get to a residence in a timely fashion.
“My honest opinion is that we have many narrow streets,” Ayres said. “A lot of our streets I don’t believe can accommodate parking on both sides. And I think that if we’re going to do something about this, we really need to do it. So I’m just throwing this (list) out there so the (parking) committee can study it.”
In a letter to the board attached to the list, Ayres stated, “Parking issues are long-standing (decades), prevalent, unresolved and are worsening in the Village of Waverly. The streets are generally narrow and present challenges to maintaining a ‘green space’ and negatively impact public safety, pedestrians and emergency services.”
As a result, Ayres recommended one-side street parking between Chemung and Moore streets for the following roadways:
• Pine Street
• Orange Street
• Cadwell Street
• Clark Street
• Fulton Street
• Waverly Street.
Ayres also recommended one-side street parking for the entire lengths of:
• Lincoln Street
• Florence Street
• Blizzard Street
• Park Place
• Wilbur Street
• Clinton Avenue
• Center Street.
Additionally, Ayres recommended one-side street parking on Orchard Street from Chemung to Hickory streets; Providence Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Spaulding Street; and Elm Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Spaulding Street.
“I went up Waverly Street ... and I would say half the cars were parked on the green space because there was no room on the street,” he said. “And then when it rains, it turns into a mud pit.
“I know this is a very aggressive list of streets ... but I think a lot of them in this first bath I put there — Pine, Orange, Cadwell, Clark, Fulton and Waverly — that’s the center core of the village,” Ayres continued. “That is really jammed up.”
Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam concurred with Ayres’ assessment, citing his previous parking tour with Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt.
“There’s no solution without going to one-side street parking,” he said.
Trustees also discussed how to decide which side of the streets could be designated for parking, but acknowledged that the issue needed further study to account for roadside utilities such as fire hydrants.
No formal action was made following the discussion, and the matter will be explored further in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.