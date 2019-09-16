WELLSBURG — The Village of Wellsburg Board discussed the possibility of purchasing a new fire truck at their latest meeting.
Wednesday evening, the Village of Wellsburg Board meeting began with a moment of silence for the victims of the September 11th attack eighteen years ago. Immediately following, the board held an executive session regarding a village employee.
After the opening of the general meeting, Fire Commissioner Ryan Coles reported to the board about the possible purchase of a new fire truck. He came prepared with a quote from a consortium that would not require the village to put the purchase out for bid.
In fact, if the village does not put the fire truck out for bid, there will be a little under $20,000 savings for going with the consortium bid. Another roughly $6,000 savings will be added if the deal is signed before the end of the month.
The board decided to hold a special meeting in order to see all the options and compare prices of different payment routes or possibly sellers. The current option that seems to fit best with the budget is a 12-year loan that would cost somewhere between $43,000 and $47,000 per year on top of about $200,000 down payment.
The main goal for the payment method is finding one that does not require the village to raise taxes. The special meeting to discuss this will be held on September 18 at 6 p.m.
For storage purposes, the village historian has requested a key to the pump house. The board approved the making of a new key which is to be given to the village historian.
The flag football team which has been given permission to use the village field has offered to volunteer to mow the field. Concern for this regards whether they need to be covered by the village’s insurance. With this in mind, the village board did approve the flag football team to mow the field pending that their own insurance will cover any liabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.