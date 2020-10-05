Former Sayre coach Dana Twigg was inducted into the Redman Coaches Wall of Fame during halftime of the Sayre football game on Friday night.
“It’s very flattering,” Twigg said after his induction ceremony. “I’m very humbled by the fact that I know most of the people who are on the wall already.”
As coach of the Sayre wrestling team, Twigg coached two state champions, six regional champions, 12 district champions and 26 sectional champions, while earning six NTL small school team championships, two District IV team runner-up finishes and four North Section team runner-up finishes.
He is also the all-time winningest coach of the Sayre softball program with 56 wins.
Additionally, he won two Northern Tier League Championships as a track coach, and was on the football coaching staff that brought the Rusty Rail trophy to Sayre for the first time.
Off the field, Twigg was a teacher in the district and served as Sayre’s athletic director for over a decade.
“Having spent my whole career here, it just seems good in my life to have a recognition like this at the end,” he said.
Twigg said the only thing missing from his induction to the Redman Coaches Wall of Fame was his family, who could not attend due to COVID restrictions.
“I know they’re thinking of me.” he said.
While the induction ceremony will only happen once, Twigg’s name will forever be remembered in school history.
“It’s just an honor to be added to the list,” Twigg said. “I think just the opportunity to be able to coach here … was a big part of my life. I’ll always treasure that opportunity.”
