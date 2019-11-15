OWEGO — Tioga County Sheriffs have had emergency radio coverage in about 50 percent of the county, while fire departments have had roughly 30 percent.
After two years of discussions and research, the Tioga County Legislature took an official step forward this week toward boosting first responders up to 95 percent radio coverage.
The cost? Roughly $10 million.
Legislator Dennis Mullen, a former state trooper, said half the time the system doesn’t even work.
“I’ve been in meetings where the Sheriff is about ready to lose his mind — 911 calls literally stop working in this county,” he said at last week’s legislative work session. “With this, fire and police can talk to each other and we have a public record of it.”
“It’s pretty bad,” said county Emergency Management Director Mike Simmons. “We’ve had coverage problems (and) computer-aided dispatch (CAD). The mapping portion doesn’t work, so when we get phone calls it should show us where the emergency is, and we haven’t been able to come up with a solution at all.
“Sometimes it loses the info we type in, sometimes it freezes up and becomes unusable,” Simmons explained.
Mullen said the legislature’s public safety committee had a “spirited talk” on the issue, especially as it pertains to state-mandated reforms in the criminal justice system.
“The first phase of the upgrade is the software,” Mullen said. “We ablsolutely need that because we have to provide every 911 call to the defendant within 15 days of the call.”
“Right now, (they) have to literally sit there with headphones and say ‘there it began, and there it ended,’’” Mullen continued. “So, we have a lieutenant — what do we pay them, $70,000? — that’s what he does. With this (new) software, it’s click, click and it’s evidentiary.”
Civilians and dispatch can’t do it, because they are not sworn police officers, he said — “it’s literally evidence in the case.”
“Fire and police can talk to each other at the scene, and we have a public record of it,” Mullen said. “It’s maintained and it’s evidentiary.”
“What’s the guarantee it’s going to work?” asked Legislator Mike Roberts.
“The (Motorola) guys guarantee its going to work,” Mullen replied.
“Well, of course — they’re the ones selling it,” Roberts said. “What if we spend this kind of money and it becomes obsolete in two years?”
Legislators then discussed that upgrades are part of the contract — installation, software and training is all covered through the period of the five-year contract.
“I’m asking if there are guarantees,” Roberts said.
At that point in the work session, Motorola representatives discussed nuances of the the contract itself, and noted that all components are from their company.
“So, there’s no more disparate systems and vendors fighting with each other over whose fault it is. It’s us,” said one representative. “It’s a Motorola product and we stand behind it. If there’s a problem, we’re there to fix it.”
Both hardware and software are guaranteed, he continued.
“You don’t accept the system unless you’re happy with it,” another company representative said. “In other words, we install it and go through coverage systems acceptance tests with whoever the county wants to send out. The clock doesn’t start running until you accept the system.”
“We guarantee 100 percent of what our coverage maps show,” he added.”We go grid by grid with radios to make sure we’re living up to coverage guarantees.”
“If 95 (percent coverage) is your minimum requirement, and this mapping shows less than that, the deal is off?” asked Legislator Loretta Sullivan.
“No, the company is required to put radio sites in to maintain the coverage detailed in the contract map, saying they could be on the hook for at least one or two sites,” the representative added.
Roberts asked what current coverage rates are.
Simmons said 50 percent for Sheriff and 30 percent for fire departments.
Mullen reminded legislators that parts were being bought on eBay to prop up coverage in areas like Barton.
Questions were raised from several legislators about spending millions on a system that could potentially go obsolete in a few years.
Motorola representatives explained that the system is internet protocol based, utilizing routers.
“It’s all routers now — so, we’ll come in and you wont even notice that we’ve replaced a router and you’re up to date,” one representative said. “That’s where the tech has evolved to.”
Regarding CAD and records management, “those are programs that are getting updated multiple times per year,” he said. “Thats included in the contract. That’s how we’ll not go obsolete.”
“We are behind on NextGen911,” Simmons explained. “Instead of people picking up the phone and dialing 911, they can text and send messages to the 911 center.”
“We’re going to have to do it and we’re not equipped to do that now,” he continued. “This system is, and we’re going to have to do this eventually one way or another because its going to be mandated.”
“These provisions are dictated by the state?” asked Sullivan. “It’s another mandate?”
“Yes, its another unfunded mandate,” Simmons replied.
“We may well be able to pay the entire thing with state grants,” explained Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbey. “What we’re going for is the initial grant, which would be for $6 million.”
Sauerbrey noted the likelihood of the grant award is favorable.
Referencing the resolution to approve the contract, Roberts and Sullivan wanted the language clarified to say that if the grant is not received, the county can end the contract.
In the resolution passed this week, that language was included.
“All of contracts have non-appropriation by convenience,” a Motorola rep said. “So, for any reason, the county can cancel the contract. It doesn’t have to be tied to a grant, or any source of funding. It’s any reason that you would want to (cancel) it.”
On Tuesday, legislators voted to approve the contract with Motorola, effective from Dec. 20, 2019 through Dec. 20, 2024.
The resolution stated that the county will “utilize available grant funding as the initial payment under the terms and conditions of the contract and will continue to seek and use grant funding for the project at which time the county may bond or lease for the balance of the project cost.”
Further, the resolution stated that if funds were not available, “the contract may be terminated without further obligation and any balance applied toward other equipment at the county’s option.”
Legislators Roberts and Sullivan were not present to vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mullen thanked county officials for their diligence on the radio system issue.
“I can sum this up in a nutshell — on my way in during the first snow storm of the year, I came along a vehicle up against the guard rails on state Route 17 at the Nichols-Barton line,” Mullen said. “I made many stops out in that area as a trooper in this county for 17 years.”
“I got on my cell phone and called the seven-digit line to talk to the Sheriff’s department directly, to keep the 911 lines open,” Mullen said. “The system could not support the call. I could not get through to our Sheriff’s department and the dispatch to get a motorist help in this county. That’s what this is in a nutshell.”
“That’s why people do pay taxes,” Mullen continued. “You pick up a phone, or key a radio as a first responder, you’re getting the help you’ve asked for.”
“We can’t do what we’ve sworn to do as our duty to the people if we can’t communicate with them,” said Mullen. “This is good government. This is supporting every individual who lives in this county, visits this county or passes through this county.”
On Wednesday, Simmons explained that a large portion of the state is utilizing Motorola systems for emergency communication.
“Everybody around us that’s used Motorola has been very satisfied,” Simmons said. “In (the) 2011(flood), there was a lot of assistance that came in to provide fire coverage and emergency services. The departments from outside the county had no way to communicate with our dispatchers.”
The new system will change that, and allow for more efficient communication, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.