SHAMOKIN — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey encouraged President Donald Trump to support stronger background checks for firearms Monday morning, following a weekend of mass shootings that left 29 dead in Texas and Ohio.
Toomey, a Republican, said the president called him to discuss the controversial issue of gun control, specifically regarding 2013 bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Toomey and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin that failed to pass the Senate following the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.
The legislation would have required a background check on all commercial gun sales nationwide while respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners, according to Toomey.
Pennsylvania law requires background checks on all handguns, and Toomey said he’s never heard an objection.
The law does not apply to long guns, but under Manchin-Toomey, would require sellers at gun shows and online sales to run background checks.
“That ought to require a background check because the buyer and seller don’t know each other, and it could be happening on a large scale. If you don’t close those loopholes, then dangerous criminals and the mentally unstable, being aware this is a way you can avoid a background check, they certainly will go there,” said Toomey.
Trump called Toomey and Manchin Monday to discuss the bill, and Toomey said he told him he fully stands behind it it and believes the president could make a difference if he chooses to support the legislation.
He said the president asked questions about how the bill worked and what he believed its prospects are, should it come up for a vote on the Senate floor.
Toomey said finding support in the Senate is difficult and he found the bill’s failure to earn 60 votes in 2013 “very frustrating,” especially “given the broad public support” and support amongst gun owners.
In 2013, four Republican senators stood behind the bill, including Toomey, but he is now challenged by only two of those senators remaining in office as well as a slew of new faces. He can envision a scenario in which the support grows for the bill, but it hasn’t happened yet.
“I’m not suggesting this is easy by any stretch of the imagination. Most people would say the odds are against me, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth fighting for,” Tommey said.
While Trump previously showed public support for the Manchin-Toomey bill, Toomey said he doesn’t want to speak for the president in assuming he would sign it into law should it pass through the House and Senate.
In February, the House passed substantial gun legislation that has not been called for a floor vote in the Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been urged by Democratic senators, in the wake of the recent Texas and Ohio mass shootings, to call an emergency session.
Trump previously stated he wouldn’t add his signature to the bill if it made it to his desk.
Toomey said the House bill is a “very broad, universal background check” that comes with logic and merits, but it differs from the Manchin-Toomey bill by creating a narrow exemption for the transfer of firearms between family members. The House bill would require a background check on all gun transfers, whereas the Manchin-Toomey bill would limit background checks to commercial sales only, including gun shows and the internet.
The goal of the Manchin-Toomey bill is to keep firearms out of the hands of “criminals, violent criminals or (people who) have a history of violent, criminal acts and those people who are just dangerously, mentally ill.”
“We should make it as hard as possible,” said Toomey. “There’s always the danger they’ll buy them illegally, but we ought to make it really, really hard.”
Despite how frequent mass shootings are in the United States, Toomey said he still finds the news “jarring and so deeply disturbing.”
“I can’t help, whenever one of these happens, to wonder what in the world goes wrong that possesses somebody to mow down innocent men, women and children,” Toomey said. “It’s just unbelievable.”
In addition to finding a solution to gun problems within the United States, Toomey also believes there needs to be a better understanding of mental health issues.
Toomey profiled the majority of mass shooters as young males, usually in their late teens/early 20s, with years of mental health issues and having shown warning signs and often feeling completely alienated for some years.
“We’ve got to figure out how to better identify these people,” he said, “and intervene before they go completely off the rails.”
He acknowledged the difficulty in identifying and labeling mental illness. The challenge falls to professionals in learning how to distinguish who is a threat.
Taking to Twitter Monday afternoon, Toomey and Manchin both tweeted support for the legislation.
“Mass shootings and violent gun crimes are tragic American problems,” Toomey wrote. “It is past time for Congress to take action, and the Manchin-Toomey background check legislation represents an opportunity to make actual bipartisan progress to help keep Americans safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.