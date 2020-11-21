SAYRE — Those looking to take part in Sayre Borough’s Christmas parade have until the end of the business day Monday to register, according to a reminder released by borough officials Thursday.
“This year’s theme will again be Light Up The Night because our community needs to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said in a press release.
Because of COVID-19, several precautions have been put in place. The parade route has been extended a few blocks in order to provide plenty of space for attendees to social distance. It will begin between the ponds on West Lockhart Street and turn onto Desmond Street, then West Packer Avenue, and onto South Elmer Avenue where it will continue to the intersection with Madison Street.
Participants are asked to not throw candy or hand out items, and to wear a mask if they are outside of a vehicle. The borough has also eliminated the reviewing stand to keep the parade moving, and will not be holding the normal post-parade festivities in Howard Elmer Park.
There will also be no designated line-up assignments. Jarrett said those who wish to be near one another should arrive at the same time.
Staging will take place on West Lockhart Street between Allison and Hopkins streets, and on Brock Street between West Lockhart and Hayden streets. Brock Street will close to non-event traffic at 5 p.m. Those who wish to line up on that street between the Guthrie campus and Sayre High School can come in from Hayden Street and prepare their float in the high school parking lot. Fire and EMS vehicles will stage on Brock Street near Island Pond and can get to the area via Stevenson Street.
Registration forms are available at www.sayreborough.org or by contacting the borough office at (570) 888-7730 to get a form emailed. Forms can be returned by email to parade@sayreborough.org or faxed to (570) 882-9151, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday.
The Sayre Borough Christmas Parade will being at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. The parade will be live streamed on www.morning-times.com.
