TOWANDA — Fire departments and emergency medical service agencies will soon begin receiving donations of $10,000 after the Bradford County Commissioners approved the contributions during their meeting on Thursday.
The money is made available through the county’s allocation of the Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fee and has become an annual tradition. Since it began six years ago, these fire and EMS donations have totaled around $2 million in recognition of how the jobs of responders have changed due to the natural gas industry.
“Our volunteers are presented constantly with increasing call volumes, purchasing new equipment and more training, and yet their resources continue to be strained,” Commissioner John Sullivan read from the resolution behind the donation.
Commissioners said these donations are especially important given the challenges these agencies have faced from not being able to conduct many of their fundraisers due to COVID-19.
Although Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said they are happy to make the donation, he added that it is just a drop in the bucket when one looks at the costs associated with insurance, purchasing and updating equipment and other operational costs.
“They provide a phenomenal service to our communities,” he continued, while also recognizing the large volunteer base that responds to emergencies and performs the fundraising that supports these organizations. “We are profoundly indebted to them and their families for all that they do.”
As long as the state doesn’t make any changes to the impact fee, Commissioner Doug McLinko said, “We certainly hope we can continue that (donation) forever.”
Recently the county made a grant available to help fire departments recover lost revenue due to COVID-19, which drew from a $5.4 million award from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Under the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program, the county’s fire departments are eligible for up to $30,000, and 20 of the county’s 24 fire departments have applied for and received their share of money, equalling around $440,000, according to Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams.
“We will be following up with the remaining departments to make sure they submit their applications,” Williams said.
Up to $30,000 in lost revenue payments have also been made available to EMS organizations through the grant program. Williams said HOPS and Greater Valley EMS have already submitted applications, with others expected shortly.
In the meantime, McLinko encouraged people to donate to their local emergency organizations.
