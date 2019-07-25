District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Marcus Frisbie, 36, of Ulster, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 15 months and, fines of $150.00, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Frisbie for the offense occurring on May 6, 2017.
Ryan Kendall, 31, of Granville Summit, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for five months to 15 months and, fines of $550.00, for the offenses of Endangering the Welfare of Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Harassment, a summary offense.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kendall for one of the offenses following investigation of incidents that occurred in Leroy Township on May 22.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kendall for the other offense following investigation of an incident that occurred in Granville Township on September 12, 2017.
GUILTY PLEAS
Danielle Montgomery, 24, Binghamton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Montgomery will be sentenced August 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Montgomery for the offense on October 28, 2018.
Cassidy Slingerland, 19, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Slingerland will be sentenced on August 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Slingerland for the offense on January 12, 2019.
Christopher Heasley, 30, Columbia Crossroads, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Heasley will be sentenced on August 15, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Healey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on October 26, 2018.
Christina Anderson, 18, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, felonies of the third degree.
Anderson will be sentenced on August 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Anderson for the first offense on January 11, 2019.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Anderson for the second offense following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on January 11, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jacob Stone, 27, Roaring Branch, Pa., charged with the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Stone will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use.
Additionally, Stone must perform 24 hours of community service.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone for an offense on February 6, 2019 in North Towanda Township.
Curtis Jewett, 24, Apalachin, N.Y., charged with the offense of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Jewett will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use.
Additionally, Jewett must perform 24 hours of community service.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone for an offense on February 8, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Dillan Smith, 22, Wyalusing, charged with the offense of Driving Under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Smith will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use.
Additionally, Smith must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. He will also lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith for an offense on December 23, 2018 in Wyalusing Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest”. The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Mark Saxbury, 54, Towanda, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree, and Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Saxbury was sentenced on June 20, 2019, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Saxbury following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on February 18, 2019.
