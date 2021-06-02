TOWANDA — Guthrie Hospice will offer a free five-week community bereavement support group beginning Wednesday, June 2 and continuing every Wednesday through June 30.
Sessions will run from 3–4:30 p.m. in the conference room at Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pa., 18850.
Topics covered during the program will include understanding the grief process, coping skills, communication, and stress management. Persons attending this support group will find comfort and guidance from others who have suffered a loss and will know that they are not alone in their grief.
Limited seating is available and temperature checks will be administered upon arrival. To register, with questions, or to get directions, call Guthrie Hospice at 570-265-8615.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.