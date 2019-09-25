SAYRE — The Sayre Rotary club recently distributed dictionaries to each third grade student in the Sayre Area School District. This is one of many community service projects undertaken by the club annually, and included H. Austin Snyder Elementary School and Epiphany School.
Basic education and literacy is one of six Areas of Focus of Rotary. These “Areas” are what Rotary emphasizes in their attempt to help those less fortunate and to provide better living environments in our world.
The other Areas are Disease Prevention and Treatment, Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and Child Health, and Economic and Community Development. Rotary recognizes that basic literacy is a pre-condition to the development of peace.
Sayre Rotarians meet weekly on Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. at the Grill at the Train Station, 718 North Lehigh Avenue in Sayre. To learn more about Rotary and our local Sayre Rotary, you can visit www.Rotary.org, attend one of the weekly meetings or “Like us” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.