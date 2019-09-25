Rotary donation

Pictured here are students from Epiphany School enjoying their first dictionaries that were donated by the Sayre Rotary.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE — The Sayre Rotary club recently distributed dictionaries to each third grade student in the Sayre Area School District. This is one of many community service projects undertaken by the club annually, and included H. Austin Snyder Elementary School and Epiphany School.

Basic education and literacy is one of six Areas of Focus of Rotary. These “Areas” are what Rotary emphasizes in their attempt to help those less fortunate and to provide better living environments in our world.

The other Areas are Disease Prevention and Treatment, Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and Child Health, and Economic and Community Development. Rotary recognizes that basic literacy is a pre-condition to the development of peace.

Sayre Rotarians meet weekly on Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. at the Grill at the Train Station, 718 North Lehigh Avenue in Sayre. To learn more about Rotary and our local Sayre Rotary, you can visit www.Rotary.org, attend one of the weekly meetings or “Like us” on Facebook.

