TROY — The Troy Area School District is moving to remote learning for at least the next three weeks after two COVID-19 cases were reported in the district.
Troy Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair reported the COVID cases on Saturday, and after meeting with his administrative team, he then announced the move to remote learning on Sunday.
“This morning we met as an administrative team and decided that we will be closing the school district and moving into remote learning from September 29 (to) October 16,” Stair said in a post on the district’s Facebook page.
Stair noted that Bradford County is now listed as a “moderate transmission county” by the state department of health. The county had previously been in the “low transmission” category.
“Bradford county is now listed as a moderate transmission county and the rise in positive COVID cases is a county-wide concern,” Stair said. “Please continue to maintain social distancing and masking while out of school to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We all need to work together on promoting this in order to keep everyone healthy.”
Troy is the second school district in the county to move to remote learning after Canton announced on Sept. 22 that it would be closing its schools until at least Oct. 13. Multiple students and staff members had tested positive for COVID in Canton.
Both Troy and Canton have also suspended all athletic activities.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage told the Morning Times on Sunday that the district had no plans to move to remote learning or a hybrid model at this time.
“There’s no changes. It’s a case-by-case situation. For us, if we had a (COVID-19) case and we weren’t able to adjust our staffing or the case became a community spread, then we would definitely revisit our learning options and go either hybrid or full remote. It just depends on each scenario,” Stage said.
Stage said the school district is hoping to keep students in the classroom.
“We will continue to monitor and we will do what’s necessary for us, but our goal is to keep kids in school for as long as possible,” he said.
