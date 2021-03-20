False reporting
Brandy Lynn Brown, 37, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor false report – falsely incriminate another.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 6 Brown reported the sexual assault of a minor girl, and claimed that she had received a call about the assault from the minor’s brother and, after going to the Towanda Borough residence, caught the man in the act. However, upon further investigation, police discovered that she never received a call or went to the home the morning in question.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 14.
Small amount of crystal meth
Jordan Michael Whyte, 32, of Monroe Township, was charged with the misdemeanor of violating the controlled substance, drug, device, and cosmetic act and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Whyte was found in possession of a small amount of crystal methamphetamine on Feb. 5.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Burglaries
Tommy J. Williams, 45, of Troy, Rebecca R. Sechrist, 35, of Roaring Branch, and Sean Tina Lou Whitmarsh, 56, of Wysox, were charged with two counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony criminal trespass, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. Williams and Sechrist also faces a summary criminal mischief charge.
According to court documents, on Jan. 20 Pennsylvania State Police responded to 1061 Grand View Road in Wyalusing Township for a report of a burglary from an unoccupied storage trailer on the property. A trial camera caught a picture of a light colored SUV similar to a Ford Escape, which had stopped at the trailer twice. The stolen items included a king sized mattress, a television, and several totes full of household items. Police noted that Williams was able to get into the trailer through a window that was found broken.
On Jan. 29, police responded to a burglary in process at a Smithfield Township storage shed involving a white Ford Escape, according to court documents. Williams was found and arrested during the investigation and told police that Sechrist, who helped him with the robberies, and Whitmarsh were also involved. He also said the items were either at his home in Troy Borough or a storage unit in Canton Township.
While searching the storage unit, police said they also found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.
A warrant was issued for Whitmarsh on March 8. A preliminary hearing for Williams and Sechrist was scheduled for March 16.
DUI
Sebastian Alan Dawson, 19, of Covington, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, summary purchase alcohol beverage by a minor, summary disregard traffic lane, summary careless driving, and summary driving at safe speed following a Jan. 29 crash in Rome Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a gray Ford Fusion crashed into a residential garage at 281 Main Street around 7 a.m. that morning. Police found Dawson at the scene, and said he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speed and bloodshot and glassy eyes. Standardized field sobriety testing also indicated impairment, and a blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .166%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23.
Drug use/endangering the welfare
Matthew Kent Scott, 28, of Sayre, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana following a Jan. 9 response to help New York State Child Protective Services locate the parents of a 10-month-old baby.
According to Athens Township police, Scott and the mother, Kirstin Baker, had not taken their baby for any medical check ups, and were believed to be involved in drugs. Police found them at the Microtel where they were checked in under someone else’s name. Police said they found white powder on a desk; a broken white pill, a small amount of marijuana, and a small bag of methamphetamine inside a container next to the baby’s formula and a bottle with formula in it; and a hypodermic needle partially sticking out of a pocket in Scott’s sweat pants. Scott admitted to using meth the night before, according to police.
In another container found on the back of the toilet, police found more methamphetamine and marijuana, according to police. Elsewhere in the room, police found 25 hypodermic needles, a digital scale, a handheld butane torch, a smoking device with burned marijuana residue. Inside a backpack that also contained the baby’s pacifier, bottles, and clothing, police found drug paraphernalia, and a hypodermic needle in a pile of clothes that also contained the child’s car seat.
Police noted that both Scott and Baker said the controlled substances and paraphernalia wasn’t theirs.
Scott was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Theft and DUI
David C. Kinner, 45, of Sheshequin Township, was charged with the felonies of theft by unlawful taking, DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) fourth offense, and fleeing or attempting to elude officer, as well as the misdemeanors of unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles and illegally operate vehicle without ignition interlock after trying to run away from police following an attempted March 7 traffic stop.
According to Athens Borough police, they received a call for a domestic incident around 7:15 a.m. that morning and were told that Kinner, who was intoxicated, was leaving the residence in a white truck with “Bishop’s” on the side. They later found out that he had taken the truck from the company, who he was employed with, after being unable to start his own vehicle due to an ignition interlock device. Police noted that he was restricted from utilizing any of the company’s vehicles due to past issues. Police located the truck and tried to make a traffic stop on North River Street before it pulled into a residence. Police said Kinner began walking into the yard, but then ran behind the home after police yelled for him to stop. Although police lost sight of him initially, they later found him hiding behind a tree a couple of houses to the south. Inside the truck, police found a large can of Mike’s Harder Strawberry Pineapple with about a quarter of the beverage still inside.
Kinner was charged after refusing standard field sobriety testing and a blood test.
Kinner was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail, which was reduced to $10,000, and was released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Endangering the welfare
Sandra Faye Sauer, 32, and Deven Vanderpool, 28, of Sayre, were charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor simple assault following a Feb. 22 child abuse report involving a belt, according to Sayre Borough police.
A preliminary hearing for Sauer was scheduled for March 16. Vanderpool, who is free on $50,000 unsecured bail, has a formal arraignment scheduled for March 29 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Drugs
Destiny Faith Barnes, 19, of Sayre, was charged with three counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and the misdemeanors of criminal attempt – tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sayre Borough police, Barnes was arrested while police from the borough, Athens Borough, and Athens Township were serving a warrant at a Desmond Street apartment. A search of the residence uncovered $4,000, six amphetamine and dextroemphetamine pills, a check made out to Barnes, 6 grams of purported marijuana, 69 grams of purported THC butter. Police also uncovered more than 34 grams of purported methamphetamine as the search continued along with over 100 items of drug paraphernalia. A paper ledger with names, money received and money owed was also found, along with packing materials and scales, and a camera monitor with a view of the front door.
Barnes was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Another person involved, 32-year-old Joshua Ray Vanderpool of Athens, was charged with three felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and the misdemeanors of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vanderpool was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
