SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District board of education approved the recommendation to select Matco Electric to replace the wiring and poles for Snyder Elementary’s outdoor lighting at last week’s board meeting.
According to Business Manager Barry Claypool, the new outdoor lighting fixtures will all be LED. The project cost is not to exceed $140,000.
Responding to a question of the project’s timeline, Claypool said a lot will depend on how soon the poles themselves will be delivered.
“The wiring will be done before school starts,” said Claypool. “The actual replacement of the poles will be dependent on whether they can get here prior to the start of the school year.”
Board president Pete Quattrini asked if they will need to tear up parking lot, or if they found a way to circumvent that need.
“They found a way to just do minimal digging,” said Claypool. “I think they have to do one trench across the lower level drive ... because there are poles on two sides there. But up top I think they’re repositioning poles so they won’t have to do that.”
In his report later in the meeting, Quattrini congratulated the Class of 2021 once more and thanked the school’s teachers, staff, and administration for their work this past school year.
“COVID definitely gave us all kinds of crazy challenges,” said Quattrini. “We’ve strived to excel through all of them and had a very successful year.”
Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio echoed Quattrini’s thanks to all school faculty and staff, and looked forward to what she hopes the 2021-22 school year will look like.
“We’re hoping for the changes that we want to see for the upcoming school year,” said Daloisio. “An education back to that normalcy of our kids being in person in front of us, in the cafeteria enjoying food, laughing together, making plans for the weekend, having all the extra-curricular events without the added mask wearing and/or shield wearing.”
