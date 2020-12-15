VALLEY — The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a winter storm warning for the Valley as a powerful system draws a bead on the Twin Tiers.
Heavy snow is expected to dumping to 16 inches of snow on Bradford County, Tioga County, N.Y and surrounding areas of northeast Pennsylvania and central New York state beginning at about 1 p.m. today until about 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The report predicted snowfall rates of two inches per hour starting late this afternoon and continuing into the evening hours.
East to northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph were also predicted, especially at higher elevations.
Power outages and blowing slow were listed as potential impacts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation pre-treated major roads using anti-icing trucks throughout the District 3 region, which includes Bradford and Sullivan counties.
According to PennDOT, the public can track the location of its plow trucks on www.511PA.com. In addition, the public can get the latest road conditions by calling 5-1-1.
PennDOT warned residents of potential power outages and white-out conditions as some areas of the state can expect up to 2 feet of snowfall.
Officials warned that those who must drive in snow storms could benefit from packing warm clothes, a small shovel, non-perishable food and water, and other necessary supplies for passengers like baby food and pet supplies ahead of time.
Motorists were advised to visit www.Ready.PA.gov for home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates.
The following advice for drivers during winter storms is posted on PennDOT’s webpage:
Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.
Turn on your headlights.
Stay in your lane.
Increase your following distance.
Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.
Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.
Use defroster and wipers.
Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.
During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.
Use four-way flashers when traveling slowly.
Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.
Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.
According to PennDOT, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads safe enough to drive; however, not completely free of ice and snow.
“PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” officials said.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency on Tuesday in anticipation of the statewide snowstorm.
The Public Utility Commission sent out a press release on Tuesday with the following power outage safety tips:
Pre-charge cell phones or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand.
Report power outages to your utility, not 9-1-1.
Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting rather than candles or other potential fire hazards.
Turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer; momentary surges or spikes may occur once the power comes back on.
Leave one light on to indicate when the power is restored, and wait 15 minutes to turn on any other appliances.
Use generators safety and never inside a home or garage – more generator usage safety is available on the website.
If one smells gas, evacuate homes immediately and leave the door open.
Wolf also advised all Pennsylvanians to avoid travel during the snowstorm if possible during a live winter weather and public health update on Tuesday.
He noted that with fewer cars out on the road, personnel can work to clear the roadways more quickly and safely.
Director of Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol Operations Maj. Bruce Williams said residents can do three things to help state police and all first responders on Wednesday and Thursday:
“First – as stated by the governor – keep yourself and first responders safe by staying home and not traveling unless absolutely necessary,” Williams said, “If you must travel, slow down and increase the following distance, and the third thing is to use 9-1-1 to report a police, fire, or medical emergency. PSP will have a representative in the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center working with partners to get resources to where they need to go.”
