ELMIRA — Chemung County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death on Tuesday.
The county now has 410 total cases of the coronavirus.
There are currently 88 active cases, while 317 have recovered, and five have died from complications of coronavirus.
Five people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
The county said it is “extremely busy” investigating the recent spike in cases in a press release on Monday.
Many cases have been attributed to a wedding attended by members of the Lighthouse Baptists Church in Horseheads.
The latest COVID-related victim was a 64-year-old female. She was not a member of the church, but had contact with the church, according to a press release from the county.
Tioga County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
There have been a total of 264 coronavirus cases in Tioga County, 35 of which are active.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the county remains at 25.
Over 460,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 in Bradford County increased by eight to 151, according to the state department of health.
The county has also reported 15 probable cases.
Bradford County has been deemed a “Moderate Transmission County.”
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 45 cases are the most in the county.
There have also been 10 cases in Athens, 10 in Gillett and eight in Ulster.
In other parts of the county, Canton has seen a total of 24 cases, and Troy has seen eight. Towanda has reported 11 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly 153,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,100 have died due to complications of the virus.
