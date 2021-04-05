DUI
Justin L. Brown, 37, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: high rate of alcohol – BAC .10.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at about 2:38 p.m. on March 8, an officer was dispatched to the Towanda middle school parking lot for a report of an erratic driver.
The caller said that a blue Dodge Ram was swerving all over the roadway and almost hit multiple people, according to police.
Once he arrived on scene, the trooper noted a smell of alcohol coming from Brown as he looked for his identification and proof of insurance.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Brown failed sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspected DUI.
Brown denied drinking any alcohol several times during the interaction. When police asked if he would consent to a legal blood draw, Brown stated “Why don’t I just tell you I’m drunk.”
Later at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, he admitted to having six beers.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on May 21.
Drug possession, intent to manufacture/deliver
Edwin Frederick Johnson, 66, of Sayre, was charged with two counts of the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and the misdemeanors for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and making repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 6:30 p.m. on March 29, the station was contacted by police in Sayre Borough who had seen Johnson driving a Hyundai Sonata on Mac Road in Burlington Township.
Court documents show that Johnson had a felony warrant out of the Sayre station for possession with intent to deliver related to a controlled buy that was recently conducted.
The Towanda trooper followed Johnson onto Route 6 from Mac Road and pulled him over on Burlington Turnpike.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Johnson was placed under arrest as soon as the trooper identified him.
A search incident to arrest showed that he was in possession of a pair of brass knuckles, a black plastic smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue, two plastic bags containing marijuana, a glass jar containing suspected marijuana, 86 clear pink plastic baggies, and 24 clear plastic baggies. Another bag of marijuana was found in a console under the radio, according to the affidavit.
In the back seat, the trooper uncovered a blue jacket containing two plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine, a silver Zippo tin with six plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, and a black Fuzion scale.
Court documents show that Johnson admitted that one of the bags was an ounce of methamphetamine that belonged to him and that the jacket and items in it were his as well.
The items later field tested positive, according to police.
Johnson was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility that day, where he is currently unable to post a $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on April 14.
