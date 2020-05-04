TOWANDA — Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP) and Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company (Tuscarora Wayne) will serve as the 2021 Corporate Partners of United Way of Bradford County, according to a press release issued last week.
“The United Way of Bradford County is known for recruiting people and organizations who have the passion, expertise and resources needed to get things done. Today, United Way is honored to welcome GTP and Tuscarora Wayne as our Corporate Partner for the 2021 Campaign,” the press release said. “Their generous partnership for the 2021 Campaign will help cover administrative costs and increase United Way’s ability to reach out to even more people in our area while strengthening the community impact work served by United Way’s 52 nonprofit partner agencies.”
“We are excited to partner with GTP and Tuscarora Wayne to work together to help our communities through the 2021 Campaign which kicks off this year,” said Kerri Strauss, Executive Director of United Way of Bradford County. “We all share a commitment to the community.”
“GTP is proud to be one of the Bradford County United Way 2021 corporate partners,” said Stacy Garrity, VP of Government Affairs & Industry Liaison. “The responsiveness of the partner agencies during this COVID-19 Crisis to so many families in need has been truly amazing.”
“Tuscarora Wayne is excited to partner with GTP as the 2021 corporate partners for the Bradford County United Way Campaign. Supporting area agencies has been the mission of United Way and we are proud to assist in this manner,” stated Ashley Botts, Executive Assistant/Corporate Secretary of Tuscarora Wayne.
The United Way explained why it was so important to partner with local businesses and raise funds each year.
“These funded agencies serve all of us — from our children in Scouts, the Y summer programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and other mentoring programs, to our parents and our grandparents who may need meals, a ride, or skilled care. These agencies educate and enlighten us, through libraries, historical societies, and museums,” the press release said. “They lift up those of us in need with food pantries, literacy programs and crisis centers. They help build self-confidence and character for the young and old and promote physical wellbeing. In every corner of this county the men and women of these agencies work tirelessly and selflessly to improve all our lives and make Bradford County a wonderful place to work and live.”
“Many people contribute to United Way to ensure there is a safety net of health and human services to assist people. Giving to United Way frees up the funded agencies providing these services to do the work they do best — helping people,” the press release continued. “United Way of Bradford County is excited to partner with GTP and Tuscarora Wayne in this effort and looks forward to another successful campaign — with this years’ goal reaching $560,000. Through this new partnership and the $15,000 combined support, the United Way of Bradford County is witnessing firsthand GTP and Tuscarora Wayne commitment to the communities of Bradford County.”
More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.