SAYRE – The Sayre Theatre kicked off its reopening with a block party on Thursday, featuring popcorn, cookies, hamburgers, hotdogs, salads, snow cones, and live music performed by The Kirby Band of Nichols.
Sayre Theatre’s new manager Sarah Breckel said that the movie “In the Heights” was her inspiration for the block party.
“We figured we’d go along with the movie theme,” said Breckel. “We just thought it’d be a nice way to have the community come here and just have some fun, listen to some great music, have the snow cones, and just enjoy being together again.”
Breckel said the original plan was to have some show cars park in front if the theater to incorporate the movie “F9” into the party, but the inclement weather prevented them from coming out.
Although the rain forced the concert to be cut short, The Kirby Band was able to perform a number of show tunes for the enjoyment of their audience.
Breckel said that she hopes to host more special events at the theater in the months to come, but she was unable to share any specifics at this time.
“We need to make sure that we’re getting the movies that we’re planning things around,” said Breckel. “Being a small theater we’re not always guaranteed some of the (movies), but as soon as we get the go-ahead we’ve got some big plans.”
For more information about The Sayre Theatre and to see announcements about future events, visit www.bradfordcountymovies.com/sayre-theatre, or find The Sayre Theatre on Facebook.
