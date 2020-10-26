TOWANDA — Bradford County has lost another resident due to complications from COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.
There have now been 10 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.
Bradford County also added 68 confirmed cases of COVID since Friday, bringing its total to 588. There are also 45 “probable” cases of the virus.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is up to 127 confirmed cases and there are five cases that are considered probable.
Athens has 44 confirmed cases and nine probable, while Gillett is up to 37 confirmed and five probable and Columbia Cross Roads is at 29 confirmed and six probable.
Ulster has had 28 confirmed cases and Milan is at nine cases.
Across the border in New York, Chemung County has added 424 cases of COVID since Friday.
There have been 1,591 cases since March, and currently there are 575 active cases in Chemung County.
There have been 12 deaths connected to the virus in Chemung County, which also reported that 33 individuals are hospitalized currently as they fight the virus and 1,004 people have recovered.
Tioga County added 52 cases of the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday.
There have now been 570 confirmed cases and 30 deaths due to complications from the virus in the county.
The county said on Saturday that there are 206 active cases and 334 individuals have recovered.
