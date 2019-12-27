The mission of the Athens Area School District, in collaboration with family and community, is to ensure educational excellence by preparing students with the skills necessary to become life-long learners and responsible members of society.
Although we live in a small, rural community, we have top-notch educators who are continually striving to serve our students and meet our mission and vision. Our teachers consistently go above and beyond, without expecting recognition or accolades, to ensure that every child is learning and growing. I want to take the time to introduce another teacher-leader to our community, who takes to heart, Building Foundations for Future Success.
This time, we have the pleasure of spotlighting Ms. Karen Garman.
Ms. Garman began to substitute teach for the Athens Area School District in 2004 and was offered a full time teaching position in 2006. Currently, Ms. Garman is a 4th grade English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School.
Ms. Garman earned a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Business Administration from the University of Scranton and a Master’s Degree of Art in Education from Marywood University.
Ms. Garman is an extremely dedicated teacher who has high expectations for all of her students. Year after year, Ms. Garman is able to get the most out each child in her classroom due to her relentless drive. To get to know Ms. Garman a little more, I asked her several interesting questions.
1. What inspired you to become an educator and why did you choose to be an elementary educator?
I was inspired to be an educator by the many teachers in my life — God, parents, pastors and former teachers.
When I was in high school, I had a part-time job as a supermarket cashier at a family-owned supermarket chain in the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre area. These were the days before “scanners,” I had to key in each item and know if it was taxable or nontaxable. I had to remember produce codes — we were timed for our efficiency — and if my drawer did not have the correct amount of cash, I was responsible to reimburse the store.
I was a hard worker and a quick learner, so in very quick order, the store manager asked me to train other new cashiers. I had great fun thinking of all the possible scenarios a cashier would encounter in order to create practice opportunities for “my students.” I realized that I was exceptionally good at breaking complex steps down into manageable and understandable chunks of information for others to use. It was at this point I realized I was meant to be teacher.
In my Catholic grade school and Jesuit high school, the study of my faith was given as much a priority as reading, writing and math were. I learned early on that as a Christian, I have a responsibility to live out my baptismal call in service to the people of God. In philosophy classes, I learned that it is of the utmost importance for every human being to attain personal, inward freedom so as to be able to live our lives in ways that satisfy the deepest yearnings of our hearts.
It is my opinion that a solid education is necessary for individuals to attain the freedom necessary to live a fulfilling and satisfying life. When I combined that belief with my gift to learn material and then break it down for others to understand, I knew I found my life’s purpose — to be an educator and to help others be the best version of themselves. Working in the field of education is very spiritual for me.
2. Where did you go to college and what degrees do you have?
I have a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Business Administration from the University of Scranton and a Master’s Degree of Art in Education from Marywood University.
3. How did you come to work in AASD and how long have you been here?
While I was living and working in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, I met my future husband, Larry Hoey, who was the organist for St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton. He was commuting from Sayre to Scranton weekly. When he left that position and asked me to marry him, I relocated to Sayre. I began to substitute teach for the Athens Area School District in 2004 and was offered a teaching position in 2006.
4. What are 3 things that every teacher should own?
From the Wizard of Oz:
Wisdom. Wisdom is not having all the answers, but knowing when and where to look for answers to the tough questions.
Courage. Have the courage to know and teach who you are.
Love.
5. What is your favorite lesson or activity?
The professional life of a 4th grade teacher revolves around the PSSA. We are constantly scouring the performance data of last year’s 4th grade students and our current year’s students (3rd grade data) to uncover trends in performance and pockets of skills that need to be addressed. Since the 4th grade ELA team is constantly studying our craft and improving it, we rarely teach the same lesson twice. That is a long answer explaining why I don’t really have a favorite lesson. However, I absolutely love reading and rereading favorite texts with students to have deep discussions with them about what we are reading and what we learn about life and the complexities of the world through the written word.
6. What is the most rewarding and challenging part of your job?
Young people trust what the adults in their lives say to them. Similarly, they believe as gospel what authors write and do not question the author’s thoughts or purpose. The greatest moment in the ELA classroom is when a student begins to ask the questions that become the lantern for deep understanding.
Personal vulnerability is the most challenging aspect of being a teacher. Unlike many professions, teaching is always done at the dangerous intersection of personal and public life. A good therapist works in a personal way, but never publicly. A good trial lawyer must work in the public, but cannot allow personal opinions to enter into a client’s defense. On the other hand, a good teacher stands where the personal and the public meet. We connect ourselves and our subjects with our students, opening ourselves up to public scrutiny, indifference, judgement, and ridicule.
7. What do you want to instill into your students?
I want my students to know, value and respect that learning continues over a lifetime. Successful people in any vocation constantly seek improvement and growth in themselves, their work and in society. To this end, I spend a great deal of time modeling the skills of learning so that later in their academic career, when confronted with complex problems, students will know how to respond without the support of the formal educational environment.
8. What is your favorite quote or do you have a motto for teaching?
“Much will be required of the person entrusted with much, and still more will be demanded of the person entrusted with more.” Because I have been blessed with gifts, talents, experiences, and opportunities, I have a responsibility to share those gifts and talents. This quote from Luke 12:48 keeps me grounded. When the enemy of the soul creeps in with thoughts such as “let someone else do it,” this verse reminds me that I must persevere and continue to share my gifts with the community I serve.
9. Why do you believe Athens Area School District is a wonderful place to work and an excellent place for students to learn?
The Athens-Sayre-Waverly community is not my home by birth, but my home by adoption. I love the community within which I live and work. I respect the hard work of the multitude of generations before me who have developed this quiet Valley into a haven for families to grow and learn, to love and to have fun. Four years ago, I had an opportunity to move elsewhere, but when it came time to make the commitment, I did not want to leave this community that I have made my home.
The Athens Area School District is staffed with exceptionally gifted individuals who work extremely hard to create learning opportunities for the students of our community to grow and excel. The elementary teachers that I work with are extremely supportive. We challenge one another to grow in our craft and likewise support each other on the journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.