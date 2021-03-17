SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man was arrested after allegedly sticking his middle finger up at some elementary students walking home and firing a cap gun at them.
Sayre Borough police were called to H. Austin Snyder Elementary School on Monday, March 8, where building Principal Michelle Murrelle reported that a man had been approaching several students while they walked home on Repasky Lane. According to police, Jeffrey Leonard McKinery, 37, got out of his vehicle, showed his middle finger, and then pointed a cap gun at them and fired several rounds.
On Tuesday, March 9, police monitored the area in an undercover vehicle when they caught McKinery in the act and arrested him, according to court documents.
McKinery was charged with the misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and summary harassment.
He was arraigned on March 11 and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.
