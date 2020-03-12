Pasta buffet and basket raffle to benefit Valley Relief Council

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A pasta buffet and multiple basket raffle fundraiser to benefit the Valley Relief Council will be held on Monday, March 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Beeman’s Restaurant, located at 1356 Elmira Street in Athens Township.
The buffet will consist of 5 pastas, 5 sauces, salads, bread and more for $10. There will also be numerous basket and special raffles at the close of the dining event. Winners need not be present at the drawings.
Tickets for the fundraiser are available at Carl’s News Stand, the Sayre Library, or by contacting Carol at 570-423-9617. Advance tickets should be purchased by March 18.
The Valley Relief Council is a volunteer group that began at the time of the Susquehanna River flood of September 2011. After helping Sayre and Athens residents with over 25 thousand hours of coordinated volunteer cleanup and rebuilding from that natural disaster, the VRC changed its focus to assisting senior citizens, veterans and needy families with home repairs and yard projects. The Pasta Buffet and raffle is one of only two fundraisers that the VRC hosts each year. The other event, the Prince and Princess Breakfast, is held on April 25.
