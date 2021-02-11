False identification to law enforcement
Edward John McGowan, 39, of Wyalusing, was charged with the schedule 3 misdemeanor for false identification to law enforcement officer, and simple violations for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and disregarding a traffic lane (single).
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 24, a trooper pulled a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe.
The driver claimed to be a Johnathan Brown and stated that he did not have any form of identification on him, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper reported that he ran a NCIC/Clean which showed no responses for anyone with the name or date of birth that the driver said.
McGowan was asked to step out of the car and a second NCIC/Clean check was conducted, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said the front seat passenger was interviewed and said that the driver’s name was Eddie, and that she didn’t know his last name.
McGowan admitted that his name was Eddie but wouldn’t give the trooper his last name, according to the criminal complaint.
At that time, he was taken into custody and brought to PSP Towanda for suspect identification.
On Feb. 4, McGowan was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where he was unable to post a $10,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Theft/crime by deception
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a telephone scam that resulted in the victim, an elderly Wysox resident, sending money to an unknown person.
According to police, this happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and there is no more information to further the investigation at this time.
The release report says that three separate checks valued at $18,500, various gift cards valued at $5,000 and $1000 worth of $100 dollar bills were stolen from the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Retail theft
Michael David Beierle, 27, of Athens Township, was charged with the schedule 1 misdemeanor for retail theft – take merchandise.
The Athens Township Police Department said that at about 7:47 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to Westbrook Street for a report on two witnesses who were out on the street with a male who just stole tools from Lowe’s on Elmira Street.
They were further advised that the three moved to Center Street, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that once officers arrived, they found the male, Beierle, face down on the ground with the two witnesses standing over him.
When police asked the male if he had any weapons, he related that his name was Mike Beierle and that he may have had a knife on his person.
The officers reported that he didn’t have any weapons and appeared lethargic in his mannerisms, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Beierle was ultimately placed in a patrol vehicle as the witnesses were interviewed by police.
The witnesses said that they had seen Beierle steal tools from Lowe’s while they were shopping there. They provided a statement to police saying they had been in line for the register when they saw a male push a cart full of Dewalt tools through the doors without paying. They saw him load the items into a car attached to a motor bicycle and left the parking lot.
Court documents show that the witnesses first came across the wagon in the roadway and then saw Beierle while driving down Center Street and attempted to detain him before police arrived. The witnesses advised that one of them got involved in a physical altercation with Beierle and at one point drew his handgun for which they had a concealed carry permit.
According to police, it was also later determined that an officer had been patrolling south on Elmira Street and saw Beierle leaving Lowe’s on the motorized bicycle with the attached wagon turning up Westbrook Street at the time the witnesses described.
Police checked the area where the witnesses saw the wagon and were unable to locate the stolen tools. An officer found a red knife in the roadway along with remnants of store anti theft devices that would have been used as security on the tool kits, according to the affidavit.
The total value of the stolen Dewalt combo tool kits valued at about $459 each was determined to be $918, making this incident a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, according to police.
Beierle was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Feb. 7 where he was unable to post a $20,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.