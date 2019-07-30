Charges filed against Towanda man who evaded police

Johnson

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man who evaded police for over 24 hours in Athens Township earlier this summer is now facing several charges from that incident.

Mitch Cassidy Johnson, 26, has been charged with burglary, a first-degree felony; two counts of theft by unlawful taking, a first-degree misdemeanor; flight to avoid apprehension, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a third-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespassing, a third-degree felony.

Athens Township Police were originally called to Glen Valley Road just before 6 a.m. on June 5 for a report of a dispute and theft. It was determined that there were two individuals involved and they were identified as Mitch and Angel Johnson — both of whom had active warrants for their arrest.

“Throughout the day and night of (June 5) as well as the morning and afternoon of (June 6), this department received numerous reports of a white male with tattoos being in the area,” a report from the Athens Township Police Department said.

Police received a report of Mitch Johnson being on the back porch of a residence on Glen Valley Road on the morning of June 6. An Athens Township officer “observed Johnson running across (a yard)” and pursued the suspect with other officers.

Officers would eventually be led to a residence on Front Street by a tip through the Bradford County 911 Center. Police would find Johnson in a home and were able to apprehend him without incident at 3 p.m. on June 6.

Johnson was transported back to the Athens Township Police Department and remanded to the Bradford County Jail on his active warrants.

Athens Borough police and fire departments as well as the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Sayre Borough police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Bradford County Public Safety Drone team assisted the Athens Township Police Department in locating and apprehending Johnson.

“We would like to thank the residents of the area for their assistance with providing information in reference to Johnson’s location while the search was taking place,” the Athens Township Police Department said in a statement on June 6. “Without the assistance from the members of the public, this outcome would have not been possible.”

Johnson was arraigned on these new charges on Monday and remanded in lieu of $50,000 bail by Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

