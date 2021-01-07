WASHINGTON, D.C. — The entire world watched Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol Building and forced members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to either evacuate or shelter in place for several hours.
Two of those political leaders represent the Morning Times’ coverage area and both condemned the actions of the rioters.
“The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American,” said Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA). “This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. My staff and I are safe and sheltered in place at a secure location. God bless our Capitol police and first responders.”
Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) echoed that sentiment.
“Violence such as what we are seeing at the Capitol is absolutely unacceptable. We must de-escalate the situation immediately. We are Americans and do not do this,” Reed said.
The rioters forced a delay in the vote to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, which will officially make Joe Biden the next President of the United States.
Keller announced earlier this week that he would object to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electors.
Reed, who announced Tuesday that he would not object to the certification of presidential electors, said the country needs a peaceful transition of power.
“My heart breaks for our nation right now. Our country and its beautiful democracy is better than this. Our Constitution calls for the civil transition of power and though we may not agree with the election results, we must agree to always act with honor and civility towards all,” Reed said. “We believe in the right to peacefully protest, but we must emphatically reject these horrible instances of physical attacks on our governing institutions and let democracy proceed.”
